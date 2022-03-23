EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Wednesday the capture of a escaped sex offender by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPCSO officials share that on March 22, 2022, Brian Joseph Jones was taken into custody by the El Paso Police Department on the 9500 Block of North Loop and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Back on On February 14, 2022, Jones walked out of the El Paso Multi-Use Facility in Far East El Paso County, and did not return, prompting the search.

EPCSO officials add that Jones’ sex offense is for Indecency with a Child/Contact, the victim being a 13-year-old female and is currently on parole for Failure to Comply W/Registration Requirements W/ Previous Conviction

