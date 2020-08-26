Severely injured pup saved by El Paso Animal Services, finds forever home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The life of a severely injured pup was saved by the hands of an El Paso Animal Service Veterinarian, which ultimately led to her finding a forever home across the country.



Back in March, it was a life or death situation for a pup named Maggie. After multiple surgeries and months of healing, she’s living life to the fullest with her new family.

“She’s the worst trauma case I’ve seen. She had a huge laceration,” Dr. Alana Canupp, chief veterinarian of Animal Services said.



Canupp said there’s still no knowing how Maggie got her massive injury. “She was missing almost 20 percent of her total skin on her body. She also lost a lot of muscle underneath the skin and it was necrotic.”



The mission to save her life took some time.

“About three months of the process to do multiple surgeries to get that would to heal properly to save her life,” Dr. Canupp shared.



Dr. Canupp said due to the pandemic, Maggie was able to receive the proper care and attention in order to survive. “If we had been open-intake to every animal, even if they were friendly and not sick, injured or lost … if we’re full, I can’t save dogs like Maggie. Maggie would’ve been immediately euthanized on intake and we never would’ve given her a chance.”



After following Maggie’s survival story on Facebook, a family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, chose to adopt her and give her a forever home. They even renamed her Ellie.

“They instantly wanted her. They saw her demeanor and how gentle she was. They fell in love with her eyes, they said they saw a spark in her eyes,” Dr. Canupp said.

“She’s got these big brown eyes. She looks up at you and I think she’s just so thankful she’s got somebody that is taking care of her,” Kim Casale, Ellie’s adopter shared. “It feels great to adopt dogs. A lot of people were adopting dogs during the pandemic and I felt good about adopting a dog that was in need. I feel like it was a win-win situation for everybody.”



With possibilities of never fully recovering, Ellie’s new family said she’s still full of light and love.

“She gives us much more than we give her. She is just a sweetheart and she loves everything about life,” Casale said.

You too can help save lives. This Saturday, KTSM is partnering with El Paso Animal Services for its annual “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption event. Due to the pandemic, it will be virtual this year.

To look at which furry friends are up for adoption, or to make a donation to the shelter, click here.