Several rec centers reopen, youth sports resume this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is opening up several Parks and Rec areas and resuming in-person youth sports starting this weekend.

The city planned the reopening earlier this month to be completed in phases and the Office of Emergency Management, the Department of Public Health and the City-County Local Health Authority worked on opening up the programs in phases together.

Beginning this weekend, the Nations Tobin Sports Center and spray parks (including El Paso Zoo & San Jacinto Plaza) will be open up on Saturday.

Some of the other parks that are opening this weekend are:

Galatzan Recreation Center

Veterans Recreation Center

Gary del Palacio Recreation Center

Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center

Marty Robbins Recreation Center

Nations Tobin Sports Center

Chamizal Recreation Center (opening for the first time to the public)

Valle Bajo Recreation Center (opening for the first time to the public)

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Spray parks will be opening up for hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Youth sports will also resume this weekend.

For more information, visit www.quickscores.com/elpaso.

