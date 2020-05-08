Seven-member family in San Elizario all recovered from COVID-19, including 73-year-old

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first family member tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18 and the other six family members followed shortly after.

By May 5 just 15 days later, all of them were considered by local health officials to be recovered.

“My parents would leave the food outside my door they would knock, then they would leave and I would get my food,” said Valeria Chacon, a family member who recovered from COVID-19.

Valeria Chacon was the first to test positive in her family. She lives with seven other family members. One of them being her 73-year-old grandmother.

“It was really scary especially because my grandma is elderly,” said Chacon.

Chacon said shortly after, her father, mother, two sisters, brother in law and her grandmother also tested positive.

Chacon says she lives with seven other family members ranging in age. However, the youngest of them Sophia did not test positive. She is six years old.

“It’s crazy how we all got it except her maybe because she’s really young,” said Chacon.

Chacon says she was cleared by the El Paso Health Department on May 2 and the rest of her family on May 5. However, it was all done over the phone.

“They call you and ask how your feeling. So are you still having the symptoms that you were experiencing at the beginning so once you don’t have a cough anymore, the sore throat, the headache they’re like OK then you’re fine, you’re cleared. And that’s how they cleared all of us just through the phone,” said Chacon.

Even though they have all been cleared, Chacon said they are still being cautious.

“It’s a traumatizing experience to see all your family sick and you know you can’t really do anything about it because we didn’t have any medication or anything. We just had to get out of it, like have our body fight it. And we don’t even know if we can get it again so I just don’t want to put my family at that risk again,” said Chacon.

The seven family members who originally were counted as part of the 22 positive cases in San Elizario say they are now counted in the city’s recovery numbers.

According to the City of El Paso, there are now more than 600 people in the El Paso area considered to be recovered from the virus.