Seven dead after shooting, arson in South Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven people are dead and three others survived what Juarez Police are calling a shooting and arson incident.

Officials say shortly after midnight Saturday, residents of the Division del Norte neighborhood in South Juarez called police after hearing gunshots. Shortly thereafter, residents reported a fire at a home in the neighborhood.

When police and firefighters arrived they found six victims burned, and and one other with gunshot wounds; officials share that the man later died at the hospital.

Officials add that two women and a two year old boy survived the attack.

According to officials, witnesses say the home was allegedly used to sell drugs. The incident is still under investigation.













