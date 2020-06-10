Services set for El Paso woman who died of COVID-19 as her husband begins to improve from virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than two weeks after her death from COVID-19, the Soria family is preparing to lay Rosie Soria to rest Wednesday.

As KTSM previously reported, Rosie Soria died May 22 after a brief battle with the virus that also infected her husband, Leo Soria. Rosie’s hospitalization came first, followed by Leo’s. The day Rosie was taken off the ventilator, nurses at Providence East had to place Leo on a ventilator, meaning the family wasn’t able to tell him his wife of 47-years had died.

Sunday, more than two weeks after being placed on the ventilator, nurses were able to get Leo to breathe on his own. The family tells KTSM that he is not out of the woods yet, but they are hopeful for a full recovery.

Unfortunately, it also meant the family had to tell Leo that his wife didn’t survive COVID-19.

“Leah and I were allowed to visit him at the hospital while seeing each other through a glass wall and talking to him on the phone to tell him that she passed away. As expected, he took it hard. What made it harder for all of us was that we weren’t able to hug him. His wonderful nurse, April, at Sierra Providence East, hugged him and comforted him while we watched him break down in tears. He lost his wife of 47 years. The woman he had gone through ups and downs with. He’s still in a lot of pain both physically and emotionally,” Leo’s daughter, Bonnie Soria-Najera wrote.

Leo Soria is a security guard at Carroll T. Welch Elementary in Clint ISD. Bonnie tells KTSM it’s the love and support from many of the teachers, staff, and students at the school that has helped her family endure this difficult time, and they’re so appreciative of the love they’ve received from the school community.

The family says a private Rosary is scheduled for Rosie Soria Wednesday at 11 a.m. Those who would like to take part can do so virtually.

Rosie is survived by her husband Leo, children Lisa Soria, Carlos “Charlie” Soria & Bonnie Soria Najera – Grandchildren Samantha, Leo & Jacob Lucero – Leah, Amber, & Crystal Najera – Great grandchildren Violet & Sage Franco – Siblings Virginia Lucero, Miguel Ángel, Marco Antonio, Evelyn, Andrés Jr., & Nora Arroyo.