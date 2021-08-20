Services set for Antonio Basco, husband of Aug. 3 victim

Antonio Basco, companion of Margie Reckard, leans on her casket during her funeral at La Paz Faith Memorial & Spiritual Center, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Reckard was killed during the mass shooting on Aug. 3. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Antonio Basco, who was embraced by the El Paso community after his wife was killed in the Aug. 3 shooting, has died, according to Perches Funeral Homes.

People can attend Mr. Basco’s services at La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Homes located on 1201 N. Piedras St., El Paso, TX 79930. Information regarding visitation and services are detailed below:

Visitation: August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Services: August 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Basco publicly mourned the loss of his wife, Margie Reckard, in the aftermath of the mass shooting two years ago.

