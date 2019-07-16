Services for fallen Central Texas Deputy scheduled for Tuesday in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by a passing motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-10 near San Antonio earlier this month will be laid to rest in El Paso this afternoon.

Deputy Carlos (Smiley) Ramirez, 32, had just celebrated his birthday the day before he was tragically killed while on duty July 2. Ramirez was an El Paso native and 2006 Burges High School grad.

He joined the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in December 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. Ramirez completed several tours overseas, including Iraq and Djibouti, which he had recently returned from at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica, son Alex, and daughter Ava.

Visitation is scheduled Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to noon with Catholic services at 10 a.m. at Mount Carmel Funeral home located at 1755 N. Zaragaoza Rd. in East El Paso.

A graveside service and interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1 p.m. with full military honors.

Expect delays as law enforcement vehicles from around the state are expected to participate in Deputy Ramirez’s funeral services.