Serious pedestrian crash reported in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian crash that happened in East El Paso.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Yarbrough Drive and Springwood Drive. That’s near Eastwood Heights Elementary.

Police say one person was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries and their special traffic investigations unit was called in to assist.

The intersection is near a newly renovated bicycle corridor that has come under criticism from nearby bicyclists and pedestrians who say motorists are still not paying enough attention in the area.

Expect closures in the area overnight.