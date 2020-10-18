Serious injuries reported in Lower Valley crash Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries that happened just before midnight in the Lower Valley.

According to EPPD, it happened at the intersection of N. Americas Avenue and Alameda Drive at 11:40 p.m. Serious, potentially life-threatening injuries were reported and police called the Special Traffic Investigations unit to the scene.

This is the second STI investigation in just hours Saturday night. Earlier in the evening, STI was called to Montwood and Yarbrough Drive in East El Paso

