EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is seriously hurt following a shooting in Far East El Paso Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

It happened at about 10 p.m. at 14181 Rattler Point Drive near Pebble Hills High School.

Dispatchers say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

No word yet on any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.