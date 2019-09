EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The City of El Paso is gearing up for public presentations on the proposed $413 million public safety bond.

It'll be up to voters to decide whether the bond passes that would help pay for public improvements for the El Paso Police Department (EPPD ) and the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD).

"We want to make sure that they are in good condition, good repair to take care of the men and women that take care of the city," Terry Kebschull, Assistant Fire Chief for EPFD said.

Some of the proposed projects for EPFD include three new fire stations, a training academy, new headquarters, as well as upgrade all existing facilities.