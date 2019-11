EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Emergency dispatchers confirm one person was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are potentially life-threatening following a crash on I-10 East near the Americas exit.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. and involves at least one vehicle that hit a divider.

Motorists traveling on I-10 Eastbound should expect lane closures and delays as law enforcement works to clear the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.