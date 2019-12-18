Serious crash shuts down I-10 traffic near Van Horn

(KTSM) The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday night along I-10 East just outside of Van Horn.

The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. at milepost 125 in Hudspeth County, according DPS.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what led to the crash.

Investigators closed off the eastbound lanes of traffic along the interstate and advised drivers to slow down and watch out for traffic control personnel and emergency responders working at the scene.