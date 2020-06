EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A serious was reported Friday evening along the Border Highway East, near Zaragoza.

According to emergency crews, the crash involved a semi-truck and a vehicle. The El Paso Police Department said it happened just after 6 p.m.

One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency crews said. Two other people were also injured in the wreck, but their conditions are unknown at this time.