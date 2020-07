EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Northeast El Paso.

It happened at 10:47 p.m. when a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole in the 4700 block of Maxwell near Dyer. One person was transported from the scene with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

El Paso Police have not said whether the crash will require Special Traffic Investigators, but expect emergency crews on the scene until the investigation is cleared.