EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene of a serious crash in East El Paso.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Montwood and Yarbrough just before 10 p.m.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash involved two vehicles. EPPD said the injuries were serious, but did not say how many people were injured in the wreck.

Details are still limited at this time, but drivers should avoid the area and find an alternate route.