Deadly crash on US 62/180 in Hudspeth County has eastbound lanes blocked

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A deadly crash killed one person Thursday morning and it has blocked the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62/180 in Hudspeth County.

The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Thursday just past the Border Patrol checkpoint and involved multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A white car and a pickup truck pulling a semi-trailer collided head on, DPS said in a news release.

The driver of the car died at the scene while the driver and three occupants in the truck were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, DPS said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

DPS said in a tweet that first responders are working on the road and asked motorists to seek an alternative route. Montana Vista Fire Rescue is also on the scene.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨A crash is being worked on 62/180 mm 54, eastbound lanes are blocked. If possible please use an alternate route, as first responders are working to make the roadway safe. — TxDPS – West Texas Region (@TxDPSWest) June 11, 2020

In El Paso, U.S. 62/180 is known as Montana Avenue. This accident would be between El Paso and Carlsbad, past the Border Patrol checkpoint.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.