Deadly crash on US 62/180 in Hudspeth County has eastbound lanes blocked

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A deadly crash killed one person Thursday morning and it has blocked the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62/180 in Hudspeth County.
The crash happened at about 9 a.m. Thursday just past the Border Patrol checkpoint and involved multiple vehicles, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A white car and a pickup truck pulling a semi-trailer collided head on, DPS said in a news release.
The driver of the car died at the scene while the driver and three occupants in the truck were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, DPS said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
DPS said in a tweet that first responders are working on the road and asked motorists to seek an alternative route. Montana Vista Fire Rescue is also on the scene.
In El Paso, U.S. 62/180 is known as Montana Avenue. This accident would be between El Paso and Carlsbad, past the Border Patrol checkpoint.
