EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle on US-54 North near Ellerthorpe.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. in the Northbound Lanes of US-54 and involved a truck and a motorcycle. EPPD says their Special Traffic Investigations Unit has been called to investigate.

Motorists should expect delays and closures along US-54 Northbound.