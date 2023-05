EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Paso Police officers responded to motor vehicle crash at 6600 North Desert Blvd past Paseo del Norte.

Police said one woman was taken to hospital but did not provide any age or other details.

The crash was reported at 3:27 in the morning. Lanes on North Desert are closed.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.