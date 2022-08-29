EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package that will fund improvements the public has identified as community priorities. The propositions include:

Proposition A: $246.48 million for street improvements including new sidewalks, streetscapes, and traffic controls, and planning

Proposition C: $5.2 million for renewable energy and resource-use efficiency improvements and planning.

City officials say they have developed the propositions from engaging with the public to identify community priorities and needs.

The public engagement process, which included a comprehensive survey, identified streets infrastructure, Quality of Life facilities, and renewable energy as the top community priorities.

The series of community meetings to inform the public about the bond ballot will start on Sept.1 and will be held throughout El Paso:

Thursday, Sept. 1: 6 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Command Center, 9600 Dyer

All members of the public and media are invited to attend. Additional community presentations are being added and can be requested.

PROPOSITIONS AT A GLANCE

Prop A: Streets Focus

The first proposition will provide $135 million for the resurfacing and reconstruction of the top 50 most traveled roadways in the City of El Paso; $35 million for residential resurfacing based on pavement condition data; $15 million for intersection safety; and $52 million for street connectivity to include Airway, Resler and Montwood extension.

Prop B: Parks Focus

The second proposition will fund an All-Abilities playground estimated at $10 million. The new facility will serve as a mega-regional park. The proposal will also provide $5 million for shade structures at City parks, and $5 million for the Neighborhood Improvement Program (NIP), providing funds for critical small-scale park projects.

Prop C: Climate Action Focus

The third proposition provides $5 million to fund the development of a comprehensive Climate Action Plan to establish goals and strategies to maximize co-benefits, while simultaneously addressing local climate and social stressors including flooding, heat, energy, and citizen mobility.