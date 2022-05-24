EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Sergio Coronado is taking the lead against incumbent Carl L. Robinson for County Commissioner Precinct 4.

The unofficial early voting numbers show Coronado with 1,500 votes and Robinson with 1,1714.

Incumbent Carl Robinson has been the commissioner for precinct four since 2018 and Coronado is currently president of the Canutillo Independent School District.

Both were close in the primaries with Robinson taking 34 percent of the vote and Coronado taking 38.

We will update you as more votes are counted this evening.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.