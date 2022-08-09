(KTSM)-Serena Williams announcing, she will be retiring following this year’s U.S. open.

The 23-time grand slam winner announced her decision Tuesday in a Vogue article. However, she also said she didn’t like the word “retirement” and prefers to think of it as “evolution.”

Williams, who turns 41 next month, has 73 career singles titles and 23 career doubles titles to her name.

She is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players and athletes of all time.



Off the court, Williams is also the founder of Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm focused in large part on funding women in business.

In the vogue article, Williams said she wants to focus on her family saying, “these days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

