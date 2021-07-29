Senator Cesar Blanco reacts to Gov. Abbott’s executive order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lawmakers across Texas are responding to Governor Greg Abborr’s most recent executive order.

On Wednesday, Abbott implemented an order to restrict the transportation of migrants because of COVID-19.

The executive order also instructs the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop any vehicle on reasonable suspicion of that kind of violation. DPS is also ordered to reroute vehicles suspected of transporting migrants back to either its point of origin or a port of entry.

Abbott also authorized DPS to impound vehicles found in violation of the executive order.

State Senator Cesar Blanco shared his thoughts on the order in a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

“I disagree with Governor Abbott’s executive order. How do you determine reasonable suspicion to stop a vehicle? The “ said Blanco. “The effect of this order has the potential to lead to racial profiling and run counter to Texas values.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.