Senator Blanco delivers remarks in opposition of Texas voting bill, calls for remembrance of Cesar Chavez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — State Sen. Cesar Blanco delivered a speech on the Senate floor in opposition to Senate Bill 7, following passage of the restrictive new voting bill.

“I believe everyone on this floor wants free and secure elections. But what I’m concerned we are doing here can lead us down a slippery slope in the name of ‘election security.’ I’m concerned that in the name of security, this bill might sacrifice the right of others to cast their ballot,” said Blanco.

SB7 passed in the Senate on Thursday morning and is part of a package that would implement new voting restrictions.

While the finalized version of SB7 is not yet available online, the original banned overnight early voting hours that enable graveyard shift workers to cast their votes, as well as drive-thru early voting.

Restrictions are also placed on the ways election officials handle mail-in voting, absentee ballots and how to assist disbled voters.

“Based on expert testimony, Senate Bill 7 presents a strong risk of the unconstitutional treatment of legally registered voters and applicants, may open the door to voter intimidation and could potentially disenfranchise eligible American voters,” said Blanco on the Senate floor.

SB7 also requires large counties to determine polling place locations based on a formula that lawmakers say is confusing. Legislators like Blanco say the bill is a threat to voting rights across the state.

“I get worked up on bills like this because of history. We should remember why Texas became subject to Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act decades ago. I know we don’t want the federal government telling us what to do and how to govern our state. But we need to be mindful that we aren’t going down a slippery slope and backtracking on the hard fought progress we’ve made,” said Blanco.

SB7 is on its way to the Texas House of Representatives, which is contemplating its own collection of restrictions.

The Brennan Center for Justice reports that Texas has the most restrictive voting policies in the nation, with 49 bills introduced to increase restrictions on access to vote.

Blanco closed his speech with a quotation to honor Cesar Chavez Day.

“We don’t need perfect political systems — we need perfect participation.”