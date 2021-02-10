Senate votes to proceed with second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (KTSM) — With a final tally of 56-44, the argument from former President Donald Trump’s legal team that trying a former president was unconstitutional was defeated on Tuesday.

The vote came after Senators heard from House impeachment managers where they laid out their case as to why the trial should continue.

After a break, former President Trump’s legal team made their argument and said the proceedings were politically motivated.

There were six Republicans who voted along with all 50 Democratic senators in declaring the trial constitutional.