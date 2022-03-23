LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – At least two semi-trucks were involved in an accident Wednesday morning near the Main Street exit on I-10 outside Las Cruces, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT).

That accident resulted in the closure of the exit at milepost 142, which forced motorists to take a detour around the scene of the crash.

Our KTSM crew at the scene reported that one of the trucks appeared to be carrying watermelons, some of which apparently spilled onto the highway.

NMDOT alerted the media to the crash around 3:48 a.m. on Wednesday.

As always, they are urging motorists to obey all signs regarding a detour and be on the lookout for emergency crews in the area.

New Mexico State police confirm one person was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Cleanup is expected to take hours.

Stay with KTSM throughout the day for updates on this accident both on-air and online.