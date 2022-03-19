EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency crews continue to clean up the roadway in East El Paso after a Tractor Trailer with a second trailer rolled off I-10 East and onto Gateway East at Lomaland.

El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say the wreck happened shortly after 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital and no other vehicles were involved.

According to officials, Gateway East between Lomaland and Stanley is closed. There is a large amount of debris on the roadway due to the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if traveling in the area of Gateway East between Lomaland and Stanley, according to the El Paso Police Department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.