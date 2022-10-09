UPDATE 2: Update from TxDOT. All Main Lanes Open on North Desert Open, I-10 West Remains Closed.

UPDATE: On October 9th, 2022, at 11:20 am., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised a semi-trailer had jack-knifed and was blocking traffic on I-10 westbound at mile marker 3.

There are no injuries reported on this motor vehicle accident. There is a road closure, traffic is being diverted at Transmountain Rd. exit, and continue on to gateway to the Vinton exit, then back on to I-10 west. Road is expected to be closed for another hour. No further information at this time.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Police are responding to a semi-truck rollover crash on I-10 West.

The rollover occurred Sunday morning on I-10 West near the Vinton exit. All lanes were previously closed; however, one lane has since opened up for traffic. The status of the driver is unknown.

The story will be updated as we receive more information.

