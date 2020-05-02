Semi-truck drivers protest through El Paso Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans may have noticed a usual amount of traffic Friday around noon. It was caused by a protest involving hundreds of truck drivers who drove from Far East El Paso County to Far West in demand of higher freight rates.

The drivers made their way through the Sun City along I-10 Friday, honking their horns. KTSM caught up with the protestors at their final stop.

The drivers say rates have plummeted because of the economic crisis. They say before they were able to charge between $2 to $2.50 per mile, but now rates have dropped as low as 50-cents per mile.

Drivers say it’s hard to make ends meet and maintain their vehicles.

“How am I gonna pay when the rents are 50 cents or 60 cents or sometimes even lower. That’s all I gotta say, and remember when the pandemic started all of these and all of these truckers behind me were the supposedly heroes, where are the heroes now,” asked Roberto Echiveste, a truck driver who took part in Friday’s protest

During the demonstration, law enforcement handed out multiple citations for impeding traffic, though the protesters claim they only used one lane of traffic as they made their way west on I-10.