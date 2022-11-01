EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating a semi-trailer truck rollover in East El Paso that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 6 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dept. dispatchers, and shut down a portion of Gateway East near Zaragoza Rd.

The road remains partially closed with a clearing time of approximately 10:30 a.m., based on early estimates.

EPFD states that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of this incident.

It is unclear exactly what led to the accident, and the rollover remains under investigation.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this situation and provide updates both on-air and online.