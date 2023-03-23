EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Junior League of El Paso, Inc. The Village is hosting a self-care fair “De-stress Before the Test” mental and physical health day for teachers at Eastwood High School on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Teachers will have the opportunity to have a relaxing day before test season begins. Relaxations kits will be given to the first 200 teachers, along with massages, treats and more.

The event is free and educators are encouraged to bring their school ID’s to qualify for massages and free giveaways.

The schedule of events includes the following: