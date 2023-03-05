EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Elegant Penguin Enterprises will be presenting the La Femme Beauty Expo at the El Paso Convention Center on Saturday March 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla will be present at the event as a keynote speaker. The event offers regular tickets and VIP tickets which includes a meet and greet with Suzette.

The La Femme Beauty Expo will feature workshops, shopping, sample bags for the first 800 attendees, fashion shows, boutiques, door prizes, a chance to win a new 2023 Infinity QX50 and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can head to La Femme Beauty Expo – Mar 11, 2023 Tickets, Sat, Mar 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite. Tickets will also be for sale on March 11 at the El Paso Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. Ticket prices will vary.