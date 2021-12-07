Segundo Barrio Futbol Club celebrating 10th anniversary with Holiday Posada to benefit team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Segundo Barrio Futbol Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Holiday Posada to benefit the team.

SBFC uses soccer as a tool for social change by developing programs that foster the holistic growth of El Paso youth.

Artists have donated exclusive, unlimited prints to be sold at the posada, with all proceeds going towards supporting SBFC programs. There will also be food, drinks and entertainment.

The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the El Paso Community Foundation’s Foundation Room, located at 333. N Oregon.

The event is free and open to the public.

More information can be found on the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club’s Facebook page.

