EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Wednesday, March 9, El Paso drivers can travel on two of the new eastbound main lanes of TXDOT’s Montana Project.

This is the latest development in a series of projects for a new six-lane freeway in East El Paso with an estimated cost of $144 million.

In February 2021, the first phase of the westbound frontage road and shared-use path opened to the public and the second phase of the westbound frontage road opened in August.

This latest milestone will provide the opportunity for drivers to travel on newly built main lanes for nearly three miles starting past the Global Reach and Yarbrough intersection to just before Saul Kleinfeld.

There won’t be any exits along the new stretch just yet and unlike other highways, the speed limit is set at 45mph.

“In terms of commute time, it’s also a decrease,” TxDot El Paso Area Engineer Francisco Marez said. “That means more time with the family getting, home sooner than before, I’m estimating maybe even 15 min less.”

Marez said this project is important to the area that continues growing in population and development into Far East El Paso.

“Especially Montana, the way it used to be it was already under capacity for the amount of traffic we have,” Marez said.

As part of the traffic switch, the eastbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane and no bike lane will be available in that stretch as crews continue working on the final configuration.

Ahead of the traffic switch, a significant closure is required Tuesday night, March 8.

Drivers heading eastbound on Montana will have to detour south on Yarbrough. Once the closure lifts at 6 a.m. Wednesday, two new eastbound lanes will be open.

TXDOT crews will configure the long-term traffic switch on the eastbound frontage road during overnight closures.

People who live nearby said they were looking forward to the project.

“It gets intense, especially dropping off the kids it gets hectic around 5 o’clock,” Diana Martinez said. “It usually takes us 20 minutes to get out there but with traffic, 45 minutes or so.”

The Montana Project started in Spring 2019 and had no impact on drivers for the first year, but as work progressed, so did the impact.

The current phase one of the projects includes the construction of an expressway and frontage roads from Global Reach to just west of Loop 375 and interchange improvements at Lee Trevino, Wooster, George Dieter, Saul Kleinfeld, Loop 375 and Global Reach.

This phase is expected to last at least one more year.

The next switch will put drivers on the new westbound main lanes and new eastbound frontage roads.

The multi-year project has required collaboration between the National Guard, Fort Bliss, utility partners and neighboring residents and businesses.

