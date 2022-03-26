EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Secretary Deb Haaland of the U.S. Department of the Interior was in El Paso Saturday to visit Castner Ranger and meet with and hear from local leaders and grassroots organizations who are working towards preserving and protecting the land.
While meeting in a round table discussion, Secretary Haaland also highlighted the department’s commitment to improving access to nature and engaging new audiences, outdoor recreation, and conservation, particularly in communities of color and other underserved communities that historically haven’t had equitable access to nature.
The Castner Range Coalition is calling on President Biden to designate the land as a national monument and to make it part of his America the Beautiful initiative.
Also present with Secretary Haaland was Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16). For those fighting to preserve this land, they call it a monumental moment for protecting Castner Range.
The City of El Paso signed a proclamation, led by representatives Joe Molinar and Alexsandra Annello reaffirming the council’s support for making Castner Range a National Monument and welcoming Secretary Haaland to El Paso.
Earlier this year, Rep. Veronica Escobar and members of the Castner Range Coalition, a coalition of local groups working to get President Biden to designate Castner Range as a national monument, invited Secretary Haaland to Castner Range so that the the Secretary could see for herself the important cultural, historical, and environmental treasures the the majestic Texas landscape holds.
In April 2021, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso environmental leaders reintroduced the Castner Range National Monument Act, which, if passed, will designate Castner Range as a national monument.
- Secretary of the Interior Haaland visits Castner Range
- El Paso Museum of Art hosts ‘Images of Mexico’ exhibit
- Bassett Place Jewelry store robber caught on cam
- Biden on Putin: ‘This man cannot remain in power’
- Dead body ejected from van after car crash in NJ
- White House to announce 2nd COVID-19 booster for older Americans: report
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.