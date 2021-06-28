Second virtual community meeting planned for new El Paso police, fire joint training facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The public is invited by the city of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department to the second virtual community meeting on the proposed site for the new Police and Fire Joint Training facility.



Officials said the meeting is scheduled on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m.



The public can participate in the meeting by visiting https://tinyurl.com/3mdezupa or dial toll-free at (833) 664-9267 and enter the phone conference ID: 810 233 425#.

The new training academy is one of the signature projects of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. This bond program is aimed to bolster the operational efficiency of public safety services to meet the needs of a growing community through new police and fire facilities and equipment, and the renovation of existing facilities.

The proposed site is currently vacant in Northeast El Paso and located north of the North Hills subdivision.



Officials said preliminary estimates indicate the proposed development would occupy approximately 50 to 100 acres and would be surrounded by more than 1,400 acres of dedicated open space to serve as a noise and view scape buffer for adjacent neighborhoods, the Roundhouse and Lazy Cow trails, and nearby open space. The joint academy will have the following amenities:

· Fire training props

· Indoor shooting range

· Swift water rescue pool

· Classrooms/auditorium

· Fitness gym

· A simulation room

· Police tactical training facility

· Mock courtroom

· Emergency vehicle training area

· Parking that could be used by trail visitors during non-business hours

The joint training facility campus is to be co-located with a new Fire Department headquarters, and a fire vehicle maintenance and logistics center to service Fire Department fleet vehicles and house supplies for fire stations throughout the community, city officials said.



