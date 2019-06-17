Second dog involved in South El Paso police incident euthanized

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The second dog involved in last week’s South El Paso police incident has been euthanized, police announced on Monday.

As KTSM previously reported, it happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday on the 2000 block of Cypress near the Chamizal National Memorial.

Police say two men were doing construction when the loose dogs bit one of the workers.

According to a news release, officers arrived and tried to coax the dogs with treats, but to no avail.

Officials say both dogs attacked the officers as they were attempting to fend them off with a baton and tasers.

According to the release, both dogs were shot after they lunged and bit an officer. The officer was not seriously injured.

One of the dogs died at the scene, while the other was taken for treatment and later euthanized.

Neither was microchipped or tagged, police say.

The investigation continues.