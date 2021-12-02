Search for ‘person with a gun’ near Jefferson/Silva School forces lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students, teachers, staff and parents were put on edge Thursday afternoon, as Jefferson Silva High School in South Central El Paso was placed on lockdown, due to an alleged person with a gun in the area.

According to El Paso ISD officials, the district received a call shortly after 2:40 p.m. regarding reports of a person with a gun near the campus.

El Paso ISD PD, as well as El Paso PD and Homeland Security performed a full search of the area, and found no person and no weapon.

Police gave the all clear at 3:45 and the school came out of the lockdown status.

EPISD officials added that, out of an ‘abundance of caution,’ they will have additional police on hand at the campus.

