EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After the death of a pedestrian in West El Paso last weekend, Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver who fled the scene of the fatal accident.

Officials share that on the night of March 5, 2022, at 9:11 pm, a 26-year-old man was crossing the southbound lanes near 3200 North Mesa, when he was struck by a silver sedan traveling in the middle lane.

Fire Medical Services transported the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An image of the vehicle was obtained from a nearby security camera by El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators.

Police add that here may be damage to the front left corner or fender of the vehicle, as well as possible damage to the windshield.

Anyone with any information on this accident should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. is a non-profit organization that brings together the community, law enforcement, and the media to solve crimes.

