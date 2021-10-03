Schools react to lifting of El Paso’s indoor mask mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso schools are saying they will not comply with the court order that was issued Thursday in the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to lift the mask mandate.

Gustavo Reveles, director for community engagement at EPISD, told KTSM, “EPISD’s mask rule remains in effect per authority of the Board of Trustees. The Board is reviewing the rule.”

As for YISD, Daniel Martinez, associate superintendent of Public Relations, said, “The Ysleta Independent School District acknowledges the city’s notice that it was required by the 8th Court of Appeals to temporarily lift the indoor mask mandate. YISD will continue to abide by any order that is lawfully in effect and enforceable.”

For Soccoro ISD, San Elizario ISD, and Anthony ISD, they said masks will no longer be required, but instead, highly recommended.

According to a release, the Court’s decision on lifting the mask mandate was based on the Texas Supreme Court’s ruling.

Back in July, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite COVID-19 cases rising at the time.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.