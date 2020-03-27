Schools issue electronic devices to students for at-home learning amidst COVID-19 pandemic

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Thursday morning the El Paso Independent School District and Canutillo ISD began distributing electronic devices to families to begin at-home learning.

According to EPISD, parents were contacted for a survey to count how many students do not have access to a computer or tablet. Families who needed the resources were contacted and instructed to pick up a school issued apple ipad .

“We’re distributing iPads at our elementary campuses today, for K -5, which is Kinder through 5th for those families that have that kind of connectivity at home,” EPISD Spokesperson Melissa Martinez said.

EPISD explained students and teachers will work together through an online learning platform called Schoology.

“We’re excited to launch this on Monday because we know parents are eager to make sure their children will continue learning so we’re prepared for as long as the order is in place,” Martinez said.

The only students being issued the tablets through EPISD are elementary school students, as middle and high schoolers were issued laptops at the beginning of the school year.

Parents with students in Canutillo ISD will be contacted by their campus for distribution details.

“Our online learning curriculum maintains rigor and stimulating lessons to engage students in a home setting,” said Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Canutillo ISD Superintendent of Schools.

One parent said she was grateful for the services provided by the school districts, but is worried about her son’s ability to learn at home since he has a learning disability.

“It’s a big worry because I’m not trained, that’s why we have teachers who are specialized in all of these resources but we’re doing the best that we can, its a learning curve for me as well, we’re trying to make this as easy as possible,” Ruby Gomez said.

One SISD teacher said it’s all communication.

“Just stay in contact with the teachers, we’re avaliable through the school email they can come to us as a resource and we will be there for them, as long as we stay in communication with administration, parents and students, we should be fine,” Ricardo Faudoa said.

Distribution of the devices will continue for both districts Friday, March 27th and Monday, March 30th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.