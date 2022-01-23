Schooling throughout Chihuahua will remain on a virtual basis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since the final week of December 2021 and now through January of this year, schooling throughout Chihuahua will continue on a virtual basis for all levels due to high numbers of COVID-19 positive cases.

The return to in-person schooling was expected for Monday Jan. 24, but was changed until further notice, according to Chihuahua state officials. The Chihuahuan government says they are trying to protect the health of the students. The state is on “orange,” a metric when it comes to sanitary measures, with a reduction in the number of people inside restaurants, bars and other businesses.

In Mexico, there are no vaccines for minors 5 to 11 years of age. The Chihuahua Health Director Felipe Sandoval says that in the state of Chihuahua there are nineteen children between the ages of twelve to seventeen that are in the hospital infected by COVID-19.

In the last twenty-four hours, Juarez reports 506 new cases, 7 people have died.

