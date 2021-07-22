School counselors expect busy year as students return to in person classes

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In less than two weeks all students in Texas will be back to classes in person which for some it will be a challenge transitioning from online schooling.

School counselors and directors in both El Paso and Socorro Independent School Districts are preparing for a busy year ahead helping their students reintegrate into person learning.

Ray Lozano with EPISD says their counselors will be conducting daily check-ins with groups of students throughout the year to assess whether they need additional emotional support then sharing that information with their teachers.

Lozano adds that counselors are aware students may have suffered trauma, isolation and loss of loved ones during the pandemic and that the staff will be focusing on recognizing behaviors that show distress with students. As a part of their social-emotional curriculum at EPISD, students will also be learning how to recognize anxiety and stress with their classmates.

“This is going to be a slow transition and we need to be patient with students. We’re gonna have students that are not going to be happy to go back, they’re going to feel like they’re being pushed into a situation they don’t want to be in.” he says. “So that’s going to need an incredible amount of patience on our part as educators and it’s really important to create that sense of support here on campus.”

Lozano says parents are also a big part of this reintegration process. He advises them to talk to communicate with their children and the school, and listen without judgement.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.