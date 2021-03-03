School/child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans who work in schools — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced, upon direction from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, eligibility will be expanded to “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

Texas DSHS says, however, that this does not change the other groups that were already prioritized. Providers will be encourage to vaccinate those 65 and older first.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local culinary arts teacher picks talent for Top Chef Junior

Local businesses owners share reaction to Abbott announcement

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego urges El Pasoans to continue coronavirus prevention

Pumas Enrichment at El Paso Zoo

Local leaders move forward to protect Castner Range and establish as a national monument

El Paso NAACP donates 8,000 masks to the public

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link