EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso, along with County officials and representatives from Schneider Electric announced Tuesday that the company will construct a new 160,000 square foot manufacturing plant in El Paso.

“The supply chain challenges of the past year have demonstrated the importance of increasing our domestic manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible,” said Annette Clayton, CEO and President, Schneider Electric North America. “Our new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in El Paso will allow us to get products into the hands of our distributors and end users more quickly, and it will bring an estimated $138 million in economic value to the local area.”

The expansion is part of a $100 million regional investment to increase production and speed the delivery of electrical products to customers in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Officials with company say the facility will be Schneider Electric’s largest manufacturing footprint in the U.S.

“This investment is an incredible opportunity for the El Paso community to not only strengthen our city’s industry but also showcase the talent of our skilled workforce,” said El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser. “I am grateful to Schneider Electric for choosing to invest and expand in El Paso and look forward to seeing how this modern facility will develop and strengthen our community’s industry, create good-paying jobs, and help alleviate the supply chain issues facing our country.”

The ‘engineer-to-order’ manufacturing facility will produce customized low voltage switchboards that distribute electricity to one or more sources in commercial settings. It is expected to be completed in late 2022 and is expected to employ approximately 400 new employees.

“We are thrilled to support Schneider Electric’s game-changing expansion in El Paso that moves our community forward with good-paying jobs, millions of dollars in private investment and makes us its largest manufacturing hub in the United States,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “This critical investment proves that El Paso boasts the dynamic talent, impactful regional partnerships and thoughtful approach for business that help a leading global company like Schneider Electric to thrive.”

Officials add that the new plant, located in Northwest Corporate Center, will be Schneider’s fourth in the city, and 20th in the U.S.

The plant will strengthen Schneider Electric’s regional capabilities, ensuring it is prepared to deliver on its promise to customers in the face of numerous supply chain challenges, from natural disasters and logistical logjams, to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Schneider Electric would like to commend the leadership of the Borderplex Alliance in making this new plant a reality,” said Kenneth Engel, SVP for Global Supply Chain, North America at Schneider Electric. “The support and enthusiasm of the Borderplex Alliance, and the City and County of El Paso has led to our largest manufacturing center in the United States here in El Paso.”

“This exciting announcement reaffirms that the Borderplex region is the solution to the global supply chain crisis. Schneider Electric is a world-class company and global leader in energy management and automation. This manufacturing plant will generate hundreds of great-paying jobs and play a critical role in securing North America’s manufacturing base. We are grateful to Schneider Electric and our partners at the city and county for coming together to help move our region forward,” said Jon Barela, CEO, Borderplex Alliance.

Schneider Electric’s investment also expands its North American manufacturing capacity using company-owned land in Tlaxcala, Mexico to build a new manufacturing plant expanding its presence in the city. The company is also evaluating existing buildings in Mexico City, Mexico to renovate into a manufacturing operation.

In November 2021, the company announced that beyond bolstering its manufacturing capacity, Schneider Electric has vetted and approved more than 100 new suppliers and secured strategic buys of raw materials to support increased demand and improve continuity of supply.

Company officials add that the El Paso facility will use the company’s EcoStruxureTM open software architecture and 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to “drive energy efficiency, sustainability, and overall cost savings. “

