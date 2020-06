EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An attempt to make Scenic Drive exclusive to pedestrians during the summer was shot down by El Paso City Council on Tuesday morning.

Only three council members voted to close the El Paso landmark to vehicular traffic.

Scenic Drive is regularly filled with residents who want to overlook the El Paso and Juarez skyline.

The discussion to close Scenic Drive to traffic was put on the agenda by Reps. Peter Svarzbein and Alexandra Annello.