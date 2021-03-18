Scammers posing as DEA agents are calling victims to extort and defraud

Throughout the pandemic, many people have received calls by scammers posing as DEA employees attempting to defraud and extort victims. The DEA started a national campaign to inform the public regarding these scam calls that continue.

The DEA said the schemers call the victims, falsifying the number on the caller ID to appear as a legitimate DEA phone number, and they may also have agent names or badge numbers in order to appear legitimate.

“They may threaten arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment for supposed violations of federal drug laws or involvement in drug-trafficking activities unless they pay a ‘fine’ over the phone, via wire transfer, or through a gift card,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

The DEA said it is critical to note that its personnel do not contact members of the public by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment.

“They do not request any personal or sensitive information over the phone. DEA personnel only notifies people of a legitimate investigation or legal action via official letter or in-person,” said Briano.The DEA said the best deterrence against these crooks is awareness and caution.

Some tips include:

Do not give out your personal information

Do not wire transfer money or send gift cards



Anyone with urgent concerns can always call their local DEA field division.

The contact information can be found at DEA.gov. If you want to report receiving a scam call to the FBI, you can visit ic3.gov.