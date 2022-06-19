AUSTIN, TX (KTSM) – The State Board of Education (SBOE) unanimously rejected a new teacher certification exam on Friday, the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (edTPA).

In April of 2022, TEA explained:

As long as the State Board of Education (SBOE) takes no action in June, edTPA will be adopted as the replacement to the current, multiple choice Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities (PPR) certification exam, following the three-year implementation timeline in the proposed rule.

On Friday, that action was taken, ultimately because of how unsure the new test would do for retaining new teachers, however, there is a lot of desire to get rid of the current PPR test because of its outdated process. There are members of the SBOE and many more who acknowledge the need for a new test, just not the edTPA exam.

The SBOE Chair did not completely erase the thought of the the edTPA examine in the future.

The current test, the Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities (PPR) exam, is a 100-question multiple choice exam that has been in effect since 2002.

One argument against the edTPA exam was the increased price in what the new exam would cost to take. The edTPA test costs would be creating a financial obstacle that prevents more teacher applicants, especially amid a staff shortage of teachers.

The edTPA exam has been piloted in Texas for the last three years. It’s a California-based test created by Stanford University. The test requires teacher to submit answers to essay questions and provide a sample lesson plan, a 15-minute video of themselves teaching in the classroom and a report on their students’ progress, according to the Texas Tribune.

Part of the Texas Education Agency, the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) was created by the Texas Legislature in 1995 to recognize public school educators as professionals and grant educators the authority to govern the standards of their profession. The board oversees all aspects of the preparation, certification, and standards of conduct of public school educators.

