EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Once again Savannah, the El Paso Zoo Asian elephant, will attempt to predict the winner of this year’s Super Bowl.

“Enrichment activities like the Super Bowl predictions keep the animals stimulated mentally and physically…We provide these types of activities every day to give the animals an opportunity to engage in natural behavior and assert control over their environment.” El Paso Zoo Animal Enrichment Coordinator Carrie Trudeau

This year marks the eleventh edition of the yearly tradition of Savannah predicting the winner of the Super Bowl. She has correctly chosen 7 out of the last 11 games.

Savannah will make her prediction by selecting one of two helmet-shaped piñatas placed in her exhibit – either the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals.

WHO: Asian Elephant Savanna and El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Zoo Keepers

WHAT: Savanna to predict the winner of Super Bowl LVl

WHEN: 2:00 p.m.,Saturday, February 12

WHERE: El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Drive

